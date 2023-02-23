Bundle up for a weekend event near you!

You may have gotten some serious snow this week but it's time to dig out, bundle up and enjoy a weekend event near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, let us know by emailing news@fox13now.com.

MILLARD COUNTY

Delta Snow Goose Festival



As many as 20,000 geese, mostly snow geese, will lift off at Gunnison Bend Reservoir and the Delta Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special event. Part of the fun will include a snow goose viewing on Friday and Saturday, a raffle, a craft fair and a scavenger hunt. Be sure to register before attending.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Nature Journaling



Tracy Aviary's STEAM Café will visit the Day-Riverside Branch Library in Salt Lake City for nature journaling, bird talk, snacks and prizes. Happening on Saturday from 4-5 p.m.

Masquerade Party



Get dressed up in your favorite cocktail attire and grab a mask for the Utah Arts Festival annual masquerade party! Dancing, dining, casino-style games, contests and live entertainment are all to be expected at this event. Happening on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Venue 6Six9. Tickets required.

Utah Golf and Travel Expo



It may be too cold to golf right now in Utah but the season is fast approaching and this event at the Mountain America Expo Center on Friday and Saturday will give individuals a chance to check out new things in the golf and travel worlds. Tickets required!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Polar Plunge



Jump into some frigid water for a good cause at the Park City Polar Plunge hosted on Saturday to raise money for the athletes of Special Olympics Utah. Happening at the PC MARC off Little Kate Road from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., don your best costume and brace yourself for some icy waters! Registration required.



TOOELE COUNTY

Mr. & Miss Amazing Pageant



People with unique talents, abilities and contributions are celebrated at this annual pageant in Tooele County. Happening on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Tooele auditorium. Tickets are required!

WASATCH COUNTY

Last weekend of Ice Castles



It's been a GREAT year for the famous Ice Castles in Midway as they were able to open before Christmas and haven't had to close early due to ideal weather conditions. But alas, it's the last week you can get a glimpse of these works of art. The last day to enjoy the ice castles for this season is Saturday. Tickets required!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Night Photography and the Milky Way



Learn about the mechanics, ethics and importance of night sky photography from Utah resident Alex Chamberlain. Happening on Saturday at the Silver Reef Museum at 10 a.m. Reservations are encouraged!

Beginning Watercolor Workshop



Explore the wonderful possibilities of watercolors and leave with a finished painting on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington City Community Center.

WEBER COUNTY

Winter Farmers Market

