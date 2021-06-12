Bureau of Land Management plans to issue Stage 1 fire restrictions in Green River District

Due to the ongoing potential for catastrophic wildfires, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will go into effect on Friday, June 18 on all Bureau of Land Management administered lands in Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, and Uintah counties.

Under the signed order, the following acts will be prohibited:

No campfires using charcoal, solid fuels, or any ash-producing fuel, EXCEPT in permanently constructed cement or metal fire pits located in agency developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Examples of solid fuels include, but are not limited to wood, charcoal, peat, coal, Hexamine fuel tablets, wood pellets, corn, wheat, rye, and other grains. Devices fueled by petroleum or liquid petroleum gas with a shut-off valve are approved in all locations if there is at least three feet in diameter that is barren with no flammable vegetation. Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, covered areas, developed recreation site or while stopped in a cleared area of at least three feet in diameter that is barren with no flammable vegetation. Grinding, cutting, and welding of metal. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order as determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practices J335 and J350. Refer to Title 43 CFR 8343.1. The non-commercial use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnic devices, exploding targets, pressurized containers or canisters, and binary explosives. The use/discharge of any kind of fireworks as defined by the order.

Violations can be subject to fines up to and including $1,000, as well as costs associated with fire suppression and post-fire rehabilitation.