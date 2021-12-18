Burglary call leads to smoking smoke shop

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a commercial fire Saturday morning after smoke was spotted by Salt Lake City Police officers on a burglary call.

According to officials with Salt Lake City Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 418 East 300 South investigating a possible in-progress burglary, after the security company contracted by Smoke Break, a shop specializing in smoking and tobacco products, called to report that one of their alarms had been triggered.

Once on scene, officers spotted the smoke and immediately alerted Salt Lake City Fire, who upon arrival were able to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes. According to officials with Salt Lake City Fire, no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.