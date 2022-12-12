Bus crash with dozens of passengers leaves 2 in critical condition, others injured

TREMONTON, Utah — A bus crash near Tremonton involving more than two dozen passengers left two people in critical condition and several others injured.

Utah Highway Patrol reported the crash at 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 near milepost 35, about seven miles west of Tremonton.

Initial reports state there were 30 to 35 people on the bus, including the bus driver, and several of the passengers were injured.

Of the 30-35 individuals, about 20 were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. The other passengers were taken to the Garland Armory to wait for further updates.

Intermountain Healthcare reported they had 22 patients in their care at Intermountain Bear River Hospital in Tremonton.

The majority of the patients are in fair condition, officials with the hospital reported, but three or four have serious to critical trauma-related injuries.

The influx of patients is a lot for that hospital, which is fairly small.

The bus driver was reportedly changing lanes when they lost control of the bus because of a slick roadway. The bus slid off the road to the right and rolled on its side, UHP stated.

Utah Highway Patrol and other responders from various Utah agencies are rushing to the scene to help those injured and figure out what happened.

