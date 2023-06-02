Buses, firetrucks, bridges and boxes of police evidence go up for auction

SALT LAKE CITY — A firetruck, wave runners, boxes of police evidence, cars and even bridges could soon be yours for payments as low as $5.

Salt Lake City, in contract with TNT Auction, recently posted items for auction from various government agencies.

Among the more notable things for sale, a firetruck from 2002 is available with bids starting at $1,050. That's a smoking deal for a used vehicle in this economy!

If you're on the hunt for alternative transportation, the auction has plenty of buses, scooters, bikes, boats and even a few wave runners for sale.

More traditional vans and passenger cars are also listed for sale for as little as $100.

We don't know when you'd need a bridge, but if that's something on your bucket list, there are two for sale with bidding starting at $100.

In the "miscellaneous" category, several boxes of police evidence are for sale with bids starting at just $5.

Photos of the auction items show gaming consoles and games, drills, and a massage gun as some of the items in the lots. There aren't exact descriptions of what's contained in each case of "police evidence," so it's a bit of a mystery as to what you'll get.

Maybe you were at the airport and you mistakenly lost something. Well, now may be your chance to buy it back as several lots are full of "airport lost and found" items.

There are also several listings containing several pairs of AirPods and headphones, so you'd never be without music again!

If you want to take advantage of the warm weather, a kayak, paddleboards and golf clubs are for sale with bids starting at $5.

Bidding for some of the bigger equipment, including vehicles and trucks, is open from now until June 6 while bidding for the miscellaneous items is open until June 7.

Salt Lake City officials said when items can no longer be "maintained at a reasonable price to taxpayers," items can be sold. The revenue then goes toward vehicle replacement funds for more fuel-efficient models.

Bidding for the auction is entirely online, but depending on the category, there will be in-person events where interested buyers can go take a peek at the lots at the auction yard.