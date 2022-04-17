Businesses around Vivint Arena already dreaming of a Jazz championship

SALT LAKE CITY — Zach Smith is already dreaming of a Utah Jazz championship.

“Oh my goodness, I guarantee half this would be shut down," he said. "The streets would be shut down. People would be going crazy.”

Smith said at Caputo's Market and Deli, they see a boost in business when the Jazz are in the playoffs.

“We're so close to where they play, so we get a lot of even people like before games and stuff like that,” said Smith. “But the vibe in Salt Lake City is different, like the last time they were that good, it was the Olympics right after, and you could have compared it to the Olympics, just like the vibe of the city.”

Every extra home game counts, said Steven Hayes, manager of Squatters Pub.

“These little pops of business that we get downtown, you know, we already deal with the conventions that roll through the Salt Palace, and we're pretty hotspot with tourists for the ski season, but ski season’s coming to an end right now,” he said. “So something like the Jazz extending their season is great for us.”

Spots down here all rooting for Jazz wins, Hayes said.

“It’s fun for anything to come through here,” he said. “Especially with everything going on with COVID, with the inflation, for our servers to make a little bit extra money. So we love it.”