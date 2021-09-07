Busy Labor Day weekend for some Utah hotels

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Labor Day weekend has generally been forecast to be one of the busiest travel times this year.

Here’s how some local lodgings faired during the long holiday weekend.

If you want to wake up in the year, 1892, Kara Alden has got you covered.

She took over Ellerbeck Bed and Breakfast in Salt Lake City with her husband in January 2020.

Although the pandemic almost immediately affected them, they’ve been able to make up for lost time this year.

“Moving into the spring/summer, it has been packed. We are basically at capacity every night," Alden said.

She says that has been the case throughout Labor Day weekend, and their calendar is now booked out through almost the entire month of September.

“Is this normal?" she wondered, "or is this a post-COVID bubble of some kind? But either way, our location in Salt Lake feels very stable."

It’s something others are seeing, too.

"I’ve been extremely busy the last six months," said Fran Hansen.

Hansen has been operating her bed and breakfast in Sandy for 20 years.

She believes the pandemic has helped her stay busy because she offers a more intimate experience for guests.

"I think people are just looking for a safe place to go," she said, "where there are not a lot of people around."

While these bed and breakfasts have been packed, employees of some other hotels (who didn’t want to talk on camera) tell FOX 13 news that business was slower than anticipated.