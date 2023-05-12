Busy tourism season expected for Lake Powell as water levels rise

PAGE, Arizona — The city of Page is hopeful that as water levels rise at nearby Lake Powell, the number of tourists coming to visit will also rise.

Just south of the Utah border in Arizona is one of the world’s tallest man-made dams.

“To be this close to a real one is completely breathtaking, is what my first impression was," said Julissa Hurst. "It's just so amazing that human beings can build something that massive.”

Antelope Point Marina Chief Administrator Ken Runnels believes Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell have seen less visitors since the drought began to affect the bodies of water.

“They would see it's a drought, and the lake levels are low," he said. "They would make the decision that they just didn't want to come to Lake Powell."

It stands to reason, according to the Page-Lake Powell Hub Executive Director Judy Franz, that returning water levels would see more returning visitors.

“It's going to be a good season, and I think we're going to always have to fight the water issue," she said. "There is a lot of misinformation. We are going to be okay. The water’s coming up.”

Already this year, Page is seeing visitors from around the world, said Franz.

“The internationals are going to be traveling more. A lot of the bans have been lifted in other countries and we're starting to see that.”

Some visitors couldn’t help but notice just how much water is being used in the area, despite the dry desert climate.

“It's really sad, said Jody Karels. "And I kind of question why there's so much development in the areas. I know everyone wants to be here.”

But even if the lake were to dry up, Page will still thrive, said Franz.

“We're all like right in the middle of everything," said Franz. "You can go to the South Rim, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. We've got everything just around us. You'll see pictures of Horshoe Bend overseas in the airports, you will see slot canyons pictures in the airports overseas so it's everywhere, so people will always come.”