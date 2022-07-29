Buttigieg touts climate change program in Utah visit

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spent the morning in Utah explaining how The Beehive State will receive tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure funding over the next five years.

Buttigieg extolled the virtues of the recently-passed bipartisan Protect Formula Program, a $7.3 billion investment in infrastructure in Utah and across the country.

Much of the money is geared towards dealing with the effects of, and hopefully preventing damage due to, climate change. Events and aftereffects such as large burn scars that happen after wildfires which can then lead to flooding and rockslides.

Buttigieg said climate change is real and it’s here.

“States can use this funding to do things like redesign and rebuild bridges to withstand flooding. They can build evacuation routes so that people can escape disasters and first responders can get to and from sites more safely. States facing wildfires can add protective features around roads like debris catchments or larger culverts to prevent landslides,” said Secy. Buttigieg.

Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox joined Buttigieg in praising the program.

“The Protect program will make our transportation system and critical infrastructure more resilient now and will allow us to plan ahead for the future,” said Cox.

Utah will initially receive $12 million in funding to begin some of projects. Then an additional $53 million over the next five years.

Secretary Buttigieg says it’s an investment and a preventative measure to hopefully cut down on damage due to climate change. It’s estimated that the loss of homes and businesses cost the country $145 billion in 2021 alone.

Following his address at the Utah State Capitol, Buttigieg began a tour of parts of Utah and seeing examples of the effects of drought, wildfires, burn scars and climate change.