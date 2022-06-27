SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Utah is known as The Beehive State, but an incident in Summit County took things a little too far Monday.

Traffic on Interstate 80 got quite the buzz Monday after a semi truck hauling over 200 beehives overturned on the highway.

The rollover accident occurred in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 149, just west of Atkinson.

Video of the accident scene shows thousands of bees swarming around the hives that were thrown onto the road from the overturned truck.

Several people were stung by the bees, including the driver suffered who only minor injuries. Two people were transported to the hospital because of the stings.

One eastbound lane is expected to be closed for a few hours as crews clean up the beehives. The rail trail is also closed through the canyon due to all the bees in the area.