Bystanders lift car off victim hit by DUI driver in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A group of bystanders lifted a car off a person who was run over in West Valley City and police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.

The crash happened at 11:15 p.m. at the Redwood Apartments, located at 4000 S. Redwood Road.

West Valley City police report a driver traveling northbound lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a retaining wall towards a group of people in the parking lot of the apartments.

While most of the people were able to dodge the vehicle, one adult male was run over by the car.

The group of bystanders who witnessed the crash lifted the car off the victim and pulled him out, police said.

He is expected to survive and was taken to the hospital with some broken bones as well as head and internal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Gabriel Yates, was booked into jail for DUI-related charges, West Valley City police report.