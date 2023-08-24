BYU campuses, Ensign College receive updated honor code, dress and grooming rules

PROVO, Utah — The Board of Education of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced updated guidelines for students attending Brigham Young University at all three campuses and Ensign College.

The updated rules focus on ecclesiastical endorsements, which students have to receive each year from their local church leader, the honor code and dress and grooming standards.

While no major changes were made for dress and grooming standards for students, the updated rules align expectations at all church schools.

The rules state that dress for men and women should be modest, neat and clean. In addition, hair should be clean, neat and modest and men must be clean-shaven.

Previously, only students at BYU-Idaho were not allowed to wear shorts. Now, students at all campuses have the same rules, meaning everyone can wear modest shorts.

"We are striving to create a culture that is consistent with the distinct religious purpose of CES institutions," a statement reads from church leaders.

Updates in the honor code were made to "highlight its role in accomplishing the religious mission of CES," church leaders state.

An added bullet point to the honor code states that students must "maintain an ecclesiastical endorsement, including striving to deepen faith and maintain gospel standards."

In addition, the previous honor code clarified that only students who were church members were required to attend church services.

Lastly, added questions to the ecclesiastical endorsement seek to "align it with the ecclesiastical responsibilities of priesthood leaders and focusing on a student’s efforts to grow spiritually and meet ecclesiastical standards."

Local church leaders will be tasked with asking students twelve questions ranging in topics from individual faith to church activity to common church standards.

Church leaders explained dress and grooming policies as well as honor code enforcement will fall under the school's responsibility.

Further expectations and standards regarding church schools and LGBTQ+ students will remain the same.

The updated policy will take effect just ahead of a new year for many BYU students, on August 30.