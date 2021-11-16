BYU film featured at world's largest children's film festival

PROVO, Utah — BYU students produced a film featured at the Chicago International Children's Film Festival, the oldest film festival in the country and the largest in the world.

Salt, produced as part of BYU's Center for Animation, depicts a mother and daughter in Senegal who harvest salt by day and enjoy music by night.

Student director Alicia Scott and student producer Dallin Jones worked with roughly 50 fellow students to make the film, which was completed in 2020 after two years of work.

Scott said a DNA test led to the surprise finding that she had roots in Senegal, which led to her interest in making the film.

“When I learned that I had heritage in Senegal I was amazed. It was something I didn’t know. I wanted to learn more about this place and the people living there,” she said. “Basing our film in Senegal is a small tribute that I could offer.”

Hours of research went into the film from books, professors, and Senegalese delegates, as well as a study of Senegalese music and instruments.

“We took inspiration from all of these sources so that the animation would be as realistic as possible,” said Jones, who now works at Avalanche Studios in Salt Lake City.

Go here to learn more about the BYU Center for Animation and to view past films.