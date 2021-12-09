Watch
BYU football ranked in top 20 for rudest fans in NCAA

George Frey/AP
FILE - BYU football players enter the field to warm up for an NCAA college football game against Utah in Provo, Utah
Posted at 8:20 AM, Dec 09, 2021
PROVO, Utah — While there's nothing wrong with getting loud and talking some trash at football games, some BYU fans take things too far according to the results of a new poll.

BYU ranks at No. 20 for the worst behavior in the NCAA, according to the results of a new poll conducted by an internet marketing company.

PlayMichigan.com polled over 2,000 NCAA football fans around the country, asking them to rank the conduct of every fan base in each of the Power Five conferences (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and ACC), as well as independent teams, to determine who had the most rowdy followers.

According to the results, BYU fans suffer from a superiority complex. The most common comments about BYU fans: They're "arrogant" and "think they're better" than other fan bases.

But No. 20 isn't so bad. The fans who took the top spots for most arrogant fan bases were: Alabama, Notre Dame, Duke, Auburn and Michigan State.

