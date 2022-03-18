BYU Football team honors 9-year-old Utah boy who died in sleep

PROVO, Utah — The BYU Football team honored an Eagle Mountain nine-year-old who died in his sleep over the weekend.

“It’s been the hardest week of our lives,” said Rebecca Gagnier, Logan’s mother. “To see that so many people care and would share the burden just a little bit just meant the world.”

Logan Gagnier unexpectedly died in his sleep over the weekend. His family said there had been no signs of trauma and that the boy had no concerning medical history. It could takes months before they learn the cause.

Read - 9-year-old Utah boy dies unexpectedly in sleep, cause unknown

At Thursday’s BYU football practice, the Cougars made Logan a "True Blue Hero," making him an honorary player of the team he once adored.

“They said, ‘Don’t worry, whenever we go on the field this year we’ll pray for Logan and he’ll run out with us on the field,’” said Garth Gagnier, Logan’s father.

His family said it was Logan’s dream to one day play as a Cougar at Lavell Edwards Stadium. He switched from flag football to tackle this year, determined to one day be a BYU Cougar.

“It was huge. That’s all we ever talked about,” said Tavita Gagnier, BYU defensive back and Logan’s cousin. “Whenever we meet up, ‘This, that, hey, so how’s the season?’”

Tavita said Thursday’s ceremony was a sad but special moment to share with both his family and teammates.

“Just to have this be a part of your family, your personal family, it really hits home,” he said.

The Gagniers said the moment would have meant everything to Logan.

“As hard as it is to lose him, I just know that there’s a piece of him here and he would want that. And that’s just special,” said Garth.

Whether it was on the field, at a game, or among friends, the way he brought joy to others is a lesson we all could learn. A lesson to live like Logan.

“Logan had figured out that the way to live a happy life is to bring joy to others,” said Rebecca.

“When you were with him, you felt like you were the only person in the world. I’m just…I’m gonna miss that,” he said.

Logan’s uncle created a GoFundMe to help the Gagniers with funeral costs. To donate, click here.