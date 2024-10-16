BYU leading competition to get more college students registered to vote

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is working now to engage more college students in the upcoming election. They are doing this by holding a competition among schools for 'The Campus Cup'.

The Campus Cup is an annual statewide event focusing on voter registration and civic engagement. The goal for local colleges and universities is to get the most students registered to vote.

Brigham Young University won the cup in 2022 and is currently in the lead for this year's competition. "I think there's a lot of enthusiasm regarding civic engagement, especially among the student body," stated Noah Horlacher a current BYU student and employee at the office of civic engagement.

For one professor at BYU, their lead isn't surprising. "It's really interesting too because if you look at how we did last time compared to how we did last time we did we're doing probably twice as good this time," stated Quin Monson professor of political science at BYU. "... but we're facing more competition I think the general election really has other schools really hyped up as well."

While BYU was the lead currently, Utah Valley University is right behind them followed by Weber State.

To participate in the competition, new voters need to register to vote using their school's unique registration URL or at the various registration drives around campus. Students can also get points by doing things like visiting County Clerk's offices.

The competition ends on election day, November 5, but the last day to register to vote is October 25. You can find more information here.

The winner of The Campus Cup gets a trophy, bragging rights, and a possible visit with Utah's Lieutenant Governor.