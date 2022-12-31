Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BYU mourns death of offensive lineman Sione Veikoso

A tribute image showing Sione Veikoso in his BYU football uniform in front of a blue background with the words "In Loving Memory: Sione Veikoso" over his shoulder.
BYU Football
A tribute image showing Sione Veikoso in his BYU football uniform in front of a blue background with the words "In Loving Memory: Sione Veikoso" over his shoulder.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 11:37:01-05

PROVO, Utah — BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed Friday in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai'i.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Veikoso was part of a crew working on a 15-foot retaining wall outside a Kailua home when it collapsed, trapping him and three other men who were transported in serious condition.

In a tweet posted Friday night, BYU Football Head Coach Kalani Sitake called the 22-year-old's passing "heartbreaking."

Veikoso played in one game during the past season after transferring from Arizona State during the summer. He had previously played football in high school before serving a full-time mission in Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere