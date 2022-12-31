BYU mourns death of offensive lineman Sione Veikoso

PROVO, Utah — BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed Friday in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai'i.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Veikoso was part of a crew working on a 15-foot retaining wall outside a Kailua home when it collapsed, trapping him and three other men who were transported in serious condition.

In a tweet posted Friday night, BYU Football Head Coach Kalani Sitake called the 22-year-old's passing "heartbreaking."

We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione! https://t.co/F2xSEynQpM — Kalani F Sitake (@kalanifsitake) December 31, 2022

Veikoso played in one game during the past season after transferring from Arizona State during the summer. He had previously played football in high school before serving a full-time mission in Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2018.