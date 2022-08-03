BYU Police asks for renewed help in cold case shooting at Missionary Training Center

PROVO, Utah — On the second anniversary of a shooting at the Missionary Training Center for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, police are asking for renewed help to close the case.

Brigham Young University Police report that two years ago, on August 3, 2020, at 2:30 in the morning, an individual drove up to the entrance of the MTC, exited their vehicle and fired gunshots at a security officer seated in a traffic booth.

The bullets narrowly missed the officer, and police report the officer was not seriously injured.

In total, nine bullet casings were found at the scene. All nine hit the building and glass, police said.

A new video from BYU shows a white Subaru arriving at the front gate before gunshots were fired. Video also shows the security officer running away from the area after shots were fired.

Since the incident, the case has gone cold.

Police are looking for any new details or tips that could lead to a break in the case. If you have any information, call BYU Police at 801-422-0911.