BYU showcases centennial carillon tower for upcoming annual Freedom Festival

PROVO, Utah — Called the symbol of freedom and spirit by Brigham Young University school officials, carillonneur musician Levi Kelly describes what it takes to manage the countless bells for Thursday's performance.

"It feels like you're in a place set apart from everything else," he said. "They have to clap really loud."

The tower, built in 1975, has played the refrain of the hymn "Come Come Ye Saints" at every hour.

In warmer weather, the 52 bells are played by musicians called "carillonneurs".

Such warmer weather will be tomorrow for the annual Freedom Festival Carillon Concert on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. free to the public.