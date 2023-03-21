BYU students warned after man enters women's dorm building

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University campus police are advising students to not walk alone after a man unlawfully entered and stole from a women’s dorm hall.

“It’s not as safe as we think,” said BYU junior Kate Olsen.

Officers said a 5’10” man with a “medium to stocky build” walked into a Helaman Halls female dorm Friday just after 9 a.m. They believe he took several articles of clothing with him.

“It’s pretty common here at BYU that sometimes random people — cause it’s an open campus,” said sophomore Sarah Resolme. “Like anyone can walk in.”

Police hope someone will recognize the logo or print on the man’s brown hoodie.

“It is kind of scary, and I’m always aware of my surroundings,” said Resolme. “I’ll just ask a random person, ‘Hey, can I walk with you real quick?’ if I do feel unsafe.”

Some students use the Safewalk feature on the BYU app which allows police to follow along on their walk to a programmed destination.

“It helps me feel a little bit safer, but at the same time, it’s not the same as having someone with you. I will try to time walking home at night with friends or family,” said Olsen.

Campus police are encouraging students and staff to report any incidents or suspicious activity to the department at 801-422-0911.