Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BYU to officially join Big 12 Conference

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Steve Conner/AP
BYU football helmet during the game against Western Michigan in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU postpones upcoming game against Army following positive COVID-19 tests
Posted at 8:16 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 10:38:23-04

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University (BYU) is set to officially join the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors this morning voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston.

In a statement, BYU announced they have accepted the invitation to join the Big 12 Conference.

“This is a historic day for BYU Athletics – and for the entire university,” said Kevin J Worthen, BYU president. “The BYU mission statement indicates that BYU is a place where ‘a commitment to excellence is expected.’ We strive to meet that requirement in all we do, including our core academic enterprise. Membership in the Big 12 gives us the opportunity to reinforce that commitment for student-athletes, allowing them to compete at the highest level both on and off the field.”

The decision came after a yes vote of a supermajority of Directors, and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members.

The Cougars will participate in every sport sponsored by the Big 12 except equestrian, rowing and wrestling.

All sports will begin Big 12 schedules in the 2023-24 athletic season, except for men’s volleyball, which will continue to compete in the MPSF.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere