Cache Co. grass fire apparently ignited when bird hit power line

NEWTON, Utah — Firefighters extinguished a five-acre grass fire in Cache County Tuesday afternoon, and officials believe the fire ignited because a bird hit a power line.

"[The] cause of the fire appeared to be a large bird striking the power lines, which then fell into and ignited dry grass near an irrigation pump," a news release from the Newton Fire Department says.

The fire started southeast of Newton and had been burning for some time before firefighters received notification.

According to the Newton Fire Department, the fire burned near some railroad tracks and left some discarded railroad ties smoldering.

"A request for assistance was also made to the power company, to shut off electricity to the area and assess the damage to the poles," the news release says.

Newton FD thanked neighboring fire agencies for their assistance in putting out the blaze.