Cache County Clerk addresses public after 2023 election ballot concerns

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Cache County Clerk David Benson addressed the public on what has been done to fix incorrect ballot mailing and chain of custody problems after the 2023 election.

At the Cache County Council Meeting on February 13, Ryan Cowley with the Lieutenant Governor's Office shared the office's review of the Cache County elections with the council.

"Although no evidence of fraud was discovered the review uncovered significant problems including poor chain of custody practices that could've introduced numerous opportunities for bad actors to impact the county's election results," Cowley said.

The Lt. Governor's Office provided 31 recommendations to fix areas in the county's election process. Documents from the Cache County Clerk/Auditor's Office show all recommendations have been completed as of February 28.

Some of the recommendations completed include creating a maintenance log for election equipment, reviewing precinct boundaries in preparation for the 2024 election, and creating proper documentation and procedures for ballot collection.

"We had a tremendous amount of examination in Cache County recently and that may be a little uncomfortable and it might make some easy, but the result is we're coming out of this a lot stronger, a lot more prepared for every single election from this point forward," Benson noted.

Clerk Benson says he's formally invited the Lt. Governor's Office to review the county's upcoming elections this year.

"I hope they'll at least come back for one of these three so that we can demonstrate to them all the improvements we've made in the chain of custody and all the other 31 items they mentioned," Benson said.