Cache County inmate temporarily escapes custody

An inmate in the Cache County Jail temporarily escaped custody Sunday morning.

According to a statement from the Cache County Sheriff's Office, inmates were participating in recreation time in a fenced outdoor recreation area.

At 11:17 a.m., 37-year-old Cecil Vijil scaled the recreation yard fence and outer perimeter fence, and ran from the area into fields next to the jail.

A perimeter was set up by both the Cache County Sheriff's Office and the Logan City Police Department, who were able to keep Vijil in sight due to the rural environment.

Vijil reportedly removed his clothing and armed himself with a board, but officers were able to communicate with him from a distance, and convinced him to return to custody after roughly one hour.

After being taken back into custody at 12:19 p.m., Vijil was examined by medical staff and returned to the Cache County Jail. The incident is being investigated, and additional charges will be reviewed by the Cache County Attorney's Office.