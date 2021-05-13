Cache County's air quality is now in compliance with federal standards

LOGAN, Utah — Cache County's air quality has now achieved attainment with federal pollution standards.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it had determined Cache County is now in attainment with federal air quality standards. The area hasn't been there since 2009.

"Based on an evaluation of monitoring data and the State of Utah’s detailed plans for continued progress, EPA is pleased to redesignate the Logan and Cache County area as attaining Clean Air Act standards for fine particulate pollution," EPA Acting Regional Administrator Debra Thomas said in a statement released by the agency. "This milestone was earned by many and reflects years of hard work to reduce emissions of this harmful pollutant. We commend our state and local partners on the achievement and look forward to continued progress in securing cleaner air for Utah’s communities."

The state requested Cache County move to attainment with federal air quality standards in February and it was finally approved. To get there, Utah had to submit a plan to deal with PM 2.5 particulates to avoid falling into non-attainment.

The EPA said it is still evaluating requests to declare the Salt Lake City and Provo areas in attainment.