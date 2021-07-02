Cache Cruise-In ready to roll this weekend

CACHE VALLEY, Utah — Cache Valley Cruise-In's 39th annual car show is back this Independence Day weekend, boasting over 700 classic cars and a parade scheduled for the night of July 3.

Cruise-In members feared that this year's parade wouldn't happen after Logan City Mayor Holly Daines said the city would no longer cover the expenses needed for the police, a cost beyond the scope of the organization. But the mayor found a private sponsor to cover the cost of police overtime and city employees needed to staff the parade.

"They sent us a bill for every police officer that comes and keeps the event safe; financially we don't have the resources to pay that kind of money," said Cruise-In club member Greg Yashko.

But because of the community support they receive from car enthusiasts, they aren't too concerned about the future of the event.

"The parade is still going, it's in full force and we're still gong to have it . . . I would like to see it continue as long as people like cars," said Larin Lind, the Cruise-In Registration Director.

"Heck, when we go electric in another 25 years, I hope people still enjoy the hobby."

Go the the Cache Valley Cruise-In website for more information about the weekend's events and future shows.