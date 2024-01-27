California hiker found unresponsive at Zion National Park pronounced dead

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The hiker that Zion National Park rangers found unresponsive near Scout Lookout was pronounced dead Friday afternoon.

Rangers responded to reports of an unresponsive hiker at Zion National Park on the West Rim Trail near Scout Lookout Friday afternoon. They arrived to find visitors with emergency medical training performing CPR and directing other visitors who assisted.

After nearly an hour and a half of administering aid, the 63-year-old man from San Diego, California was pronounced dead.

“All of us at Zion extend our deepest condolences to this hiker’s family,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “We also want to express thanks to the bystanders who assisted by performing CPR.”

The trail has since been reopened to the public, but the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

