Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Call from 'quick thinking' deliveryman leads to thwarted house fire

A photo of the scene from New Harmony Fire Association. Flames erupt from the building as smoke billows into the night sky.
New Harmony Fire Association
A photo of the scene from New Harmony Fire Association. Flames erupt from the building as smoke billows into the night sky.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 12:37:40-05

NEW HARMONY, Utah — A call from a "quick thinking" deliveryman led to firefighters stopping a fast moving garage fire in New Harmony early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook posted by the New Harmony Fire Association, the call came in around 3:06 a.m., when a newspaper deliveryman reported a fire at a home near 2500 East.

Fire crews were on scene within 10 minutes and began an initial fire attack with assistance from crews with Kanarraville and Cedar City fire departments.

No occupants were in the building, and the fire was stopped before if could progress further into the garage or main residence. However, the structure was heavily damaged.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere