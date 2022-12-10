Call from 'quick thinking' deliveryman leads to thwarted house fire

NEW HARMONY, Utah — A call from a "quick thinking" deliveryman led to firefighters stopping a fast moving garage fire in New Harmony early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook posted by the New Harmony Fire Association, the call came in around 3:06 a.m., when a newspaper deliveryman reported a fire at a home near 2500 East.

Fire crews were on scene within 10 minutes and began an initial fire attack with assistance from crews with Kanarraville and Cedar City fire departments.

No occupants were in the building, and the fire was stopped before if could progress further into the garage or main residence. However, the structure was heavily damaged.