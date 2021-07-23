Watch
Can you identify these fraudsters? Taylorsville police need your help

Taylorsville PD
Police in Taylorsville, Utah asked for help identifying the pictured suspects in attempted fraud.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 23, 2021
ROY, Utah — The Taylorsville police department on Friday asked for help identifying a man and two women accused of fraud.

Police said, someone recently broke into a home in Roy and stole a purse containing many personal belongings, including checks and credit cards.

Additionally, the two women suspects are accused of check fraud, while attempting to cash a check linked to the residential burglary. Police said they were driving a white mini-van. The man allegedly used the victim's credit card at a store in Taylorsville.

If you recognize any of these suspects, police urge you to call the Taylorsville police department at 801-963-5400.

