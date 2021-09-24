Cancer patients use art therapy to find joy in recovery

SALT LAKE CITY — Leukemia is a frightening diagnosis for anyone, but 18 year-old cancer patient Brett Wagner found his inner artist as part of LDS Hospital's recreational therapy program.

He says when he took an art class, he barely passed with a "C," but his free form technique now enables him to focus on creating something beautiful.

"We were actually moving to Utah from Colorado . . . we had packed up our house . . . but as we were coming over, Brett said Mom, I can't focus," explains Brett's mother, Kara Wagner.

When is vision didn't return, they went to the ER and received his leukemia diagnosis shortly thereafter, knowing he had a long recovery ahead.

"I guess if you could use the metaphor of going through a desert . . . it's like some shade to have to make it easier," says Brett about his painting therapy.

Each painting is symbolic, like the rainbow-colored painting that was done the day that his numbers rebounded.

At LDS Hospital, recreational therapy is an important part of cancer patients' recovery.

"In a place where you normally see sadness, it's a hallway filled with joy," said Charlene Clayton, a recreational therapist with the progam.

It's a program that just started three years ago, and that they hope will expand.

Brett has finished his newest work to mark 100 days since his bone marrow transplant, with art marking his journey every step of the way.

