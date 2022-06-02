Candidates face off in First District primary debate

SALT LAKE CITY — Candidates Tina Cannon, Andrew Badger and Congressman Blake Moore participate in the First District primary debate Thursday afternoon.

Moore is the only incumbent to agree to debate his challengers in the Utah Debates Commission's events.

Other incumbents have elected to not participate, leaving their challengers to debate amongst themselves.

The decisions come after the Utah GOP discouraged candidates from participating.

FOX 13 News is a member of the Utah Debates Commission.