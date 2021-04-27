Canines compete for longest jump at 'dog diving' competition in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Dogs from across the country came to Utah for a long-jump competition on Sunday.

Owners and their canine companions met at Dogmode in Salt Lake City to take part in the dog diving contest.

Each dog runs along a 40-foot-long deck into a 40-foot-long pool to see who can jump the furthest.

"It's so fun. You have dogs jumping from 3 feet to 30 feet in the pool," said Theresa Foster, a dog trainer and competition organizer. "Everyone just cheers. It's a lot of fun, everybody is friends, we all cheer each other on and have a great time. It's just about spending time with your dog."

The dog that jumps the farthest gets a basket full of treats and plenty of belly rubs.