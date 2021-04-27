Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Canines compete for longest jump at 'dog diving' competition in SLC

items.[0].videoTitle
Owners and their canine companions met at Dogmode in Salt Lake City to take part in the dog diving contest.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 17:46:51-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Dogs from across the country came to Utah for a long-jump competition on Sunday.

Owners and their canine companions met at Dogmode in Salt Lake City to take part in the dog diving contest.

Each dog runs along a 40-foot-long deck into a 40-foot-long pool to see who can jump the furthest.

"It's so fun. You have dogs jumping from 3 feet to 30 feet in the pool," said Theresa Foster, a dog trainer and competition organizer. "Everyone just cheers. It's a lot of fun, everybody is friends, we all cheer each other on and have a great time. It's just about spending time with your dog."

The dog that jumps the farthest gets a basket full of treats and plenty of belly rubs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere