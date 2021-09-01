Canyonlands National Park wants your artwork for virtual scrapbook

CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Canyonlands National Park is seeking artwork inspired by the park for a virtual scrapbook project.

The park says it is creating a virtual scrapbook displaying your Canyonlands inspired artwork, such as the one in the picture above.

Your artwork could be anything from drawings and paintings to poetry; anything goes.

"Whatever your artwork is, get creative!" the park said in a Facebook post.

To submit your artwork, simply post it in the comments on the park's Facebook page or upload it on your social media pages and tag the park, @CanyonlandsNPS. Use #CanyonlandsDIY in your hashtags so that others can get inspired too!