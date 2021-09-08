Canyons School District joins lawsuit against vape maker JUUL

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Canyons School District is joining a mass-action federal lawsuit against Juul Labs, alleging the e-cigarette maker has downplayed the health risks of its products in marketing campaigns to minors, which has led to an increase in vaping on school campuses.

Canyons joins about 450 school districts across the country, including Tooele, Provo and Ogden, in the suit, according to Joel Wright with Kirton McConkie, the law firm representing Utah’s school districts. The suit has been filed in U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California where Juul is headquartered. The trial is scheduled to begin in March.

"Since their introduction to the U.S. market in 2006, electronic cigarettes, or vaping devices, with their colorful designs and sweet flavors named after popular desserts, candy, and fruit, have grown increasingly popular, especially among teenagers and young adults. The Utah Department of Health estimates that nearly 25 percent of Utah students in eighth, 10th, and 12th grades have tried vaping," a statement from Canyons School District said.

JUUL discontinued the manufacturing and sale of all flavors besides menthol and tobacco in November 2018 after reports of increased use among minors.

Canyons District said in 2019, there were 219 school office referrals for e-cigarette use or possession.

“With this lawsuit we hope to bring attention to the toll vaping is taking on the health of our school children,” said Canyons General Counsel Dan Harper, prior to the Canyons Board of Education’s decision on Sept. 7 to move forward with the lawsuit. “It’s also having an impact on schools, which have diverted staff resources for vaping cessation and education programming. These products have been marketed as safe alternatives to smoking. But they have reignited tobacco use among a population that had never smoked, and we feel it’s important to bring this issue to light.”

If successful, the districts that join the suit could receive money from Juul, valued at $10 billion.

