Canyons School District to keep blended learning for remainder of school year

SANDY, Utah — The Canyons School Board decided to keep a blended learning schedule for district schools for the remainder of the Spring 2021 term.

Since October, schools have offered four days per week of in-person learning. Fridays have been devoted to independent learning at home.

Superintendent Rick Robins presented four plans to the board.

Three options would allow some or all students to return to a full week of in-person instruction.

During the board meeting’s public comment, several people asked the board to refrain from making any changes.

“I am June 1st tired in the middle of March,” said Erica Bradshaw, a teacher and president of the Canyons Education Association. “This has been the most difficult year of my entire teaching career. I have surveyed my students and they overwhelmingly do not want the schedule to change for the school year. They don’t want any more chaos or change.”

One parent asked the board to return children to a full week of in-person learning. He cited declining COVID-19 case numbers and the vaccine rollout as reasons to return to normal.

Despite keeping the blended schedule for the remainder of this school year, both the school board and superintendent were adamant about returning to five days per week of in-person learning for the Fall 2021 term.