Capitol Reef visitor center to be closed for installation of new exhibits

Posted at 9:51 AM, Feb 11, 2022
UTAH — Capitol Reef National Park's visitor center is scheduled to be closed for 10 days so that new exhibits can be installed.

According to a statement from the park, the visitor center will be closed from February 21 – March 2, 2022 to complete a multi-year project to update the exhibits ahead of its 50th anniversary.

In the meantime, the park said visitors can find information on their website at www.nps.gov/care  or with the NPS app.

Also, many frequently asked questions can be answered by calling 435-425-3791.

Park maps and area guides, including hiking trail information, are available outside the visitor center.

