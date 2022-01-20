Car rolls down embankment, catches fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A car crashed into another vehicle and rolled down an embankment injuring two people Wednesday night in the Provo area.

According to police, the driver was speeding around 10 p.m. when it hit another car in the Foothills, went over the barrier and rolled down the hill.

The driver was thrown from the car and the passenger was trapped in the car while it caught fire.

FOX 13 Car rolls down embankment in Provo, injuring two people on Wednesday night, Jan. 19, 2022.

The fire department arrived quickly and put out the flames before both people were taken to local hospitals.

The driver was listed in stable condition and the passenger was in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation but authorities suspect the driver was impaired.

The driver of the other car that was hit was not injured and their vehicle only had minor damage.