Chase between attempted robbery suspect, victim ends in fire on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — A robbery attempt in West Valley City ended in a rollover crash that ended in flames on the SR-201 ramp to Interstate 15 Thursday, police said.

Fire crews responded to put out the fire and police took one person into custody.

Police say the victim of the robbery attempted to pursue the suspects toward I-15 from West Valley City. As the suspect vehicle entered the ramp, the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

The driver left the scene before police could respond, but the passenger in the suspect's vehicle was apprehended.

The crash and the incident that led up to it remain under investigation.

