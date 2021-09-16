Car crash in Avenues neighborhood of SLC leaves both occupants in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — A serious crash in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City left both the driver and passenger in critical condition.

According to Salt Lake City police, the crash occurred at around 10:00pm at 11th Avenue and B Street on September 15. Officers arriving at the scene found that the car had crashed through a guard rail into Memory Grove.

The male driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, after which he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The female passenger, who was restrained, was also taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Anyone with additional information about this crash should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-169340.

