Car crashes into Famous Footwear in Salt Lake City, four people injured

SALT LAKE CITY — A car crashed into a Famous Footwear building in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon, injuring four people, police report.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. near 1170 E. 2100 S.

Police say four people were injured in the incident, including the driver of the SUV.

One person is in critical condition, police report. A mother, who was 21 weeks pregnant, her 7-year-old daughter and the driver of the SUV also has minor injuries.

Police say initial investigation appears as though the driver thought they were pushing the brake when they actually accelerated, causing them to crash into the store.

A crash team is helping to investigate, police report.

