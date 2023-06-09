Car crashes into Tooele ‘Allstate’ insurance office

TOOELE, Utah — A white SUV crashed through the front of an Allstate insurance office in Tooele Friday.

It happened at 3:45 p.m. at 73 East 1280 North.

Tooele police say a 76-year-old female was driving and a 72-year-old male was a passenger when the vehicle slammed into the building.

Both suffered minor injuries but only the driver was transported to a hospital.

The building was occupied at the time, but no one was in the area that was impacted and there were no injuries to anyone inside.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.