Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car crashes into Tooele ‘Allstate’ insurance office

A car with a man and woman inside crashed into the Allstate insurance office in Tooele, but luckily no one was seriously injured.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 19:48:13-04

TOOELE, Utah — A white SUV crashed through the front of an Allstate insurance office in Tooele Friday.

It happened at 3:45 p.m. at 73 East 1280 North.

Tooele police say a 76-year-old female was driving and a 72-year-old male was a passenger when the vehicle slammed into the building.

Both suffered minor injuries but only the driver was transported to a hospital.

The building was occupied at the time, but no one was in the area that was impacted and there were no injuries to anyone inside.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere