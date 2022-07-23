Car crashes through Sandy pizza shop, delivery driver injured

SANDY, Utah — A delivery driver was sent to the hospital Friday night after a car crashed through the front of a "Big Daddy's Pizza" in Sandy.

Fire crews were sent to the pizza shop located at 7673 S. 700 E. just before 9 p.m. on calls that a vehicle has crashed into a structure and a patient was involved.

"The person that was driving the vehicle just unintentionally hit the gas instead of the break and continued on in," said Matt Stuebner, Battalion Chief, Sandy City Fire Department.

A delivery driver who had just walked into the building was hit by the car and had injuries to his lower extremities and some back pain, Stuebner explained.

"He was transported to IMC for further evaluation," Stuebner said, "But we're hearing good reports that he's doing good with treatment."

The "Big Daddy's Pizza" location was closed after the crash so officials could evaluate any structural damage, but surrounding businesses were not impacted.

Officials estimate about $70,000-$100,000 worth of damage to the business.