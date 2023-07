MOAB, Utah — A car fire near Moab sparked a small brush fire but quick response from firefighters kept the blaze from spreading and contained it to a tenth of an acre.

According to the Moab Valley Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire took place just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 191.

Moab Valley Fire Department

The post says the car fire was the result of a vehicle trailer malfunction.

Crews had the fire knocked down and cleared the scene by 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.