Car pulled out of Pineview Reservoir, driver gets away uninjured

Weber County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:27 AM, Aug 17, 2022
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A car crashed into Pineview Reservoir Tuesday morning and the driver was able to get out uninjured before the car sunk down into the water.

Officials with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said they responded after witnesses saw a truck go off the road into the water and begin to sink.

While crews were rushing to the area, the driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the truck and get to the shore.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Weber County officials said.

With help from the Weber County Marine Patrol and Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team, the vehicle was recovered from the water.

Photos show a tow truck hoisting the car up the hillside and onto the road.

Utah Highway Patrol said the driver was not injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

