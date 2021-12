CARBON COUNTY, Utah — The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several recent thefts at area cemeteries.

According to a post on its Facebook page, one of the thefts involved elk antlers stolen from one grave.

The post says “It takes a special kind of thief to steal memories from deceased loved ones.”

If you know anything about the thefts, you’re asked to contact law enforcement through dispatch at 435-637-0890.