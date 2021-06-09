Carjacking in Murray leads to chase and arrests

MURRAY, Utah — Murray police are investigating an early morning carjacking that resulted in a high speed chase.

The carjacking happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday but wasn’t reported until 3 a.m.

Sgt. Jason Coons says the victim was threatened with a knife and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The stolen vehicle was spotted on the east side of the Salt Lake Valley and an officer initiated a pursuit, but Sgt. Coons was not sure which agency that officer belongs to.

The chase ended at Redwood Road and I-80.

The driver of the stolen car was taken into custody as was a passenger in the car.

No one was hurt and the investigation is continuing.

Sgt. Coons warns that as the weather warms up, more cars are stolen, so he encourages everyone to lock their cars and park in a locked garage if possible.

