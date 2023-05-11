Carnival, mural fest, family dog day and MORE happening this weekend

It's Mother's Day weekend and the storms have passed to give Utah a perfect few days with warm temperatures to celebrate!

Here's what's happening this weekend:

DAVIS COUNTY

Family fun and dog day

Every member of your family, including furry friends, can participate in this family fun day happening at MVBC in Layton. A dog fun zone, K9 demos, adoptions, a costume contest, booths, food trucks and raffles will make this event a dog-gone good time! Happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Queer Food Feastival



Local queer and allied restaurants and entertainers will host a springtime celebration of "community and abundance" on Friday from 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets are required for this 21+ event and attendees can enjoy food, cocktails, games and other entertainment. Happening at Mountain West Hard Cider in Salt Lake City.

Draper Jam



At this FREE concert on Friday night, you can expect high school PTSA band winners from across the Wasatch Front to perform their hearts out! Held at the Draper Amphitheater starting at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. and you may want to be there early to grab a seat!

Highland High School Celebration of the Arts



A FREE concert for the public, Highland High School will be showcasing the arts and talents of the school through music, theater and visual arts. The event is a chance for past and present students to show their hard work and share the talents of Highland with the community. Happening on Friday at 7 p.m.

Mayor's bike ride



Join Draper City Mayor Troy Walker on a family-friendly bike ride on the Porter Rockwell and Canal Trails on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Along the way, participants can enjoy free coffee, juice and snacks for fuel along the way.

Granite CEO Trade Show



Throughout the year, 17 students from Granite Technical Institute's CEO Program created, funded and pitched their own business idea and all their ideas will be on display during the Granite CEO Trade Show at Trolley Square from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. You never know who will have the next big-hitting idea!

Farm Fest



Celebrate spring and new life on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for FREE at Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray. You'll get to see tractors, visit animals, see spring babies, watch as sheep get their yearly haircut and more!

West Jordan Symphony Spring Concert

At this FREE community concert, be transported to a world of music with breathtaking performances of Dvorak's 7th Symphony, Saint-Saens, Bach and more. Happening at the Viridian Events Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Multiethnic Performing Arts Festival

At The Gateway, celebrate different cultures in Utah with a performing arts festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can expect ballet Folklorico de las Americas, a Somali Singer, Japanese Kenshi Taiko Drummers, Irish Dancers and more!

Herriman Health and Safety Palooza

Local health, wellness and safety related businesses and organizations will gather for a morning of activities including demos, free bike helmets, BMX bike trick show, food trucks and more! Happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Crane Park and Plaza.

Mural Fest South Salt Lake



Take a self-guided walking or bike tour of the new murals in South Salt Lake's Creative Industries Zone! Food Trucks and live music at each mural site will bring even more energy to this community event as participants take advantage of good weather to enjoy local artwork. Happening on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

Nightmare on 13th Scream Break



You don't have to wait until Halloween to get a good scream in! Nightmare on 13th is hosting a one-night-only "Scream Break" on Saturday where participants can get in a night of terror! Tickets required.

UTAH COUNTY

Autcon

An unconventional convention for adults with autism, attendees can head to ScenicView Academy in Provo on Friday and Saturday to promote self-advocacy, highlight services and resources, elevate autistic mentorship and support further research in the field. Tickets are required.

Springville Art Ball

Live music, dancing, food and fun on Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Springville Museum of Art's Annual Art Ball. Event organizers call it an "enchanted evening of whimsy and wonder!" Tickets are required.

Utah Valley University art museum grand opening

A new initiative at the UVU Museum of Art, "The Art of Belonging" opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday with exhibits opening at noon, a dance performance at 6 p.m. and a DJ at 7 p.m. The initiative will explore themes of belonging in community and culture through art, performances and more.

Carnival at Provo Towne Center

20 rides, food wagons, and all sorts of carnival fun will be at Provo Towne Centre for the last weekend this Saturday and Sunday! It does cost money to ride the rides but attendees can enjoy the nostalgia of carnival with some amazing weather!

Cherry Hill Farms Annual Blossom Festival

Enjoy a self-guided drive through the cherry blossoms with photo stops along the way will end at the farm with food, cherry products, local vendors and baby animals! Happening in Santaquin on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets required!

WASATCH COUNTY

Bladesmith and BBQ



A bladesmith competition and a barbecue competition all wrapped up into one thrilling event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Heber City. Attendees can expect outdoor related vendors, a live auction, demonstrations, prizes and of COURSE plenty of eating. Tickets required.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Stg Sk8 Competition



Skaters will be divided into age groups and then compete in jam sessions where a judge will award winners and prizes will be distributed! Registration required to participate and a helmet must be worn by competitors.

Chili cookoff and fire awareness event



Enjoy some of New Harmony's best chili and learn about keeping land and property safe at this event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Harmony Exit 40 fire station!

WEBER COUNTY

Holi Festival of Colors - Ogden



The popular festival of color is traveling to Ogden on Saturday to celebrate a new season and the passing of winter. Wear white clothes but be aware, you WILL get splattered in colorful powder! Registration and tickets required.

Hairy Horse Show

