Cast your vote to name baby Komodo Dragon at Utah aquarium

DRAPER, Utah — Though it's not fire-breathing, a baby Komodo Dragon recently arrived at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper and the newest addition needs a name.

More than 300 name suggestions were submitted within the past month, but the options you can vote on have been narrowed down to three choices.



Sunda - inspired by the Indonesian Sunda Islands where Komodo Island is situated.

Raja - Means "king" in Indonesian

Naga - Means "dragon" in Indonesian

You have until Friday, July 15 to cast your vote and can do so by clicking here.

The baby hatched on November 11, 2021, at the Bronx Zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan and is now about three feet long and weighs three pounds.

Fully grown, the Komodo Dragon could grow to be over 150 pounds and ten feet long!

The baby certainly has some growing to do in the coming years, which Loveland Living Planet Aquarium says is an "extraordinary experience" to witness by guests and staff members.