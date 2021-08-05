Cattle drive will slow traffic in Logan Canyon

LOGAN CANYON, Utah — Watch for cattle on the highway in Logan Canyon on August 9-11 as permit holders move over 1400 cattle from lower, early summer pastures to higher, late summer pastures on National Forest System lands.

Motorists should use extra caution on these dates from 10am--2:30pm daily, as cattle will be moved in groups of 200--300, beginning at Temple Fork Road to the cattle guard below Twin Creeks.

Drivers should also be alert during evening and night hours to avoid encounters with stay cattle.