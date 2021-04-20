Caught on Camera: Crash involving West Jordan officer

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A driver's onboard camera captured the moment a West Jordan Police officer collided with another vehicle that was making a left turn Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 7800 W and 3200 S. According to a West Jordan Police spokesman, the officer involved in the crash was traveling east on 7800 S and a gold Toyota Camry turned left, into the officer's path, at 3200 W.

The video shows the West Jordan officer's truck crashing into the Camry.

The West Jordan Police spokesman told FOX 13 the crash resulted in some minor injuries, but no one required hospitalization.

The officer involved in the crash was on duty at the time.

No one was cited.