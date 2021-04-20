Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Caught on Camera: Crash involving West Jordan officer

items.[0].videoTitle
A driver's onboard camera captured the moment a West Jordan Police officer collided with another vehicle that was making a left turn Tuesday morning.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 15:26:33-04

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A driver's onboard camera captured the moment a West Jordan Police officer collided with another vehicle that was making a left turn Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 7800 W and 3200 S. According to a West Jordan Police spokesman, the officer involved in the crash was traveling east on 7800 S and a gold Toyota Camry turned left, into the officer's path, at 3200 W.

The video shows the West Jordan officer's truck crashing into the Camry.

The West Jordan Police spokesman told FOX 13 the crash resulted in some minor injuries, but no one required hospitalization.

The officer involved in the crash was on duty at the time.

No one was cited.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere